Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Down under discounts: Australians shift to bargain-driven spending

Consumers adjust spending habits in response to financial pressures fuelled by high home loan payments and the increasing cost of living.

Business Desk
Australians shift to bargain-driven spending
Australians shift to bargain-driven spending | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cost-conscious consumers: Australian consumers are increasingly adopting a cautious spending approach, choosing to make purchases primarily when attractive bargains are available. This shift in consumer behaviour comes in response to the ongoing financial pressures stemming from high home loan payments and the escalating cost of living, as indicated by data from Westpac.

Dining, travel decline

The Westpac Card Tracker Index, registering at 137.2 for the week ending Jan. 13, reflects a 3-point increase from mid-December. However, the quarterly analysis shows a decrease in spending, particularly in sectors such as travel and dining out. The index, with a base of 100 reflecting average 2019 activity, suggests a fluctuating pattern during the Christmas-New Year period, signifying consumers actively seeking discounts to address the challenges posed by the cost of living.

Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac, highlighted, "The Christmas-New Year period has been a sporadic one for consumer-related card activity with bursts around key sales weeks followed by sharp pull-backs." This observation aligns with the broader trend of consumers strategically seeking out discounts amidst economic pressures.

Black Friday boost

In a separate report, ANZ data revealed a notable seasonal increase in non-food retail spending in the final quarter of the year, attributed to the growing popularity of Black Friday sales. However, the overall spending levels remained subdued. The official retail sales figures, scheduled for release on Jan. 30, are expected to indicate a softening in consumer spending following a surge in November.

This anticipated decline in spending reinforces market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may not implement further rate hikes in February. Major Australian banks, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac, have already called a peak in interest rates. Predictions from NAB and ANZ suggest that the first rate cut could occur in September, with a consensus forming around a potential cut in November.

ANZ analysts anticipate a supportive environment for spending in the second half of the year, driven by a combination of fiscal easing, slower inflation, and a projected rate cut in November.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

24 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

26 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement