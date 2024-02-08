Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

EU Commission sees Slovakia's 2024 budget deficit above government plans

The government aims to reduce the deficit to approximately 6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

Business Desk
European Union
European Union | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Slovakia's budget deficit: Slovakia's projected budget deficit for 2024 may surpass government estimates, particularly if EU accounting standards are applied to aid designated for individuals affected by soaring energy prices, as indicated by the European Commission on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who assumed office in October, has prioritised a gradual fiscal consolidation strategy after the fiscal deficit expanded significantly in 2023. The government aims to reduce the deficit to approximately 6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, down from an estimated 6.5 per cent in 2023, based on its budget plan. However, the European Commission has projected the deficit to reach 6.3 per cent of GDP in 2024, up from 6.1 per cent in 2023.

Advertisement

A key factor contributing to this variance is the accounting treatment of energy aid refunds from the EU. Slovakia's government has chosen to distribute this funding between 2023 and 2024. The European Commission, following the principles of ESA 2010, registers the entire amount (equivalent to 0.8 per cent of GDP) in 2023.

Matching the relevant expenditure

In its opinion statement regarding the budget plan, the Commission emphasised the importance of matching the relevant expenditure in 2023 with an imputed revenue from the EU in the same year to maintain the neutrality principle of EU grants.

Slovakia's budget oversight body had previously highlighted this disparity in accounting methodology. Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky, reportedly attending a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels, acknowledged the differing opinions between the government and the Commission. The Finance Ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

The fiscal challenges for Slovakia are mounting, with Fitch Ratings downgrading the country's rating to 'A-' in December due to uncertainties surrounding fiscal consolidation. While the new government attributes the depleted state coffers to the previous administration, it has also approved additional expenditures for pensioners and other initiatives.

(with Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

39 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos14 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement