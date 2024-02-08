Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Euro Zone consumers trim inflation predictions, supporting ECB's control measures

CES shapes policies by measuring household trust in the ECB's 2% inflation goal, influencing wages and spending.

Business Desk
Euro Zone flag
Euro Zone flag | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Inflation expectations drop: Euro zone citizens have significantly reduced their predictions for inflation, as revealed in a survey conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Tuesday. This development is reassuring for the ECB's efforts to manage and control price levels.

The Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) serves as a crucial tool for policymakers, helping them assess whether households trust the ECB's capability to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target. Such trust can influence wage expectations, as well as impact people's saving and spending behaviours.

The most recent iteration of the survey, conducted in November, indicates that the median household now anticipates a 3.2 per cent increase in prices over the next 12 months, down from the previous month's expectation of 4.0 per cent. Additionally, projections for inflation three years ahead have also decreased from 2.5 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

This trend likely corresponds with a notable decline in inflation in November, along with a reduction in lending due to the ECB's substantial interest rate hikes.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

39 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos14 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement