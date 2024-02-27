Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Eurozone bond yields hold firm ahead of crucial inflation figures

Germany's 10-year bond yield held steady while the 2-year yield slightly decreased, both nearing recent highs.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yields hold steady: Eurozone bond yields remained steady today after an initial increase earlier this week, as investors awaited crucial inflation data set to be released later this week.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond stayed unchanged at 2.431 per cent after experiencing a 7 basis points rise on Monday, maintaining its position near December's highs. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield, sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, decreased by 1 basis point to 2.911 per cent, also close to its three-month peak.

Despite subdued lending in the eurozone in January, which was revealed in Tuesday's data, bond yields seemed unaffected. The European Central Bank reported a modest 0.2 per cent increase in banks' loans to firms, following a revised 0.5 per cent uptick in December 2023.

Rate cut expectations

Investors have moderated their forecasts for central bank interest rate cuts this year, especially with stronger-than-anticipated economic data from the United States. Central bankers have cautioned against expectations of significant rate cuts, emphasising the ongoing battle against inflation and the importance of data in shaping policy decisions.

Market focus remains on the upcoming US inflation data later this week, with correlations between eurozone and US bond yields currently at peak levels due to their shared inflation trajectories.

Thursday will see the release of US personal consumption expenditures inflation data, expected to show a decrease to 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January from 2.6 per cent in December. Eurozone country-level inflation figures for February will also be unveiled throughout Wednesday and Thursday, culminating in the euro zone-wide release on Friday, anticipated to show a decline in headline inflation to 2.5 per cent YoY from January's 2.8 per cent.

Italian bond movement

Italy's 10-year bond yield edged up by 1 basis point to 3.893 per cent, while the spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds slightly narrowed to 145 basis points, indicating improved investor confidence in Italy and the eurozone's heavily indebted nations.

Notably, orders for Italy's new six-year BTP Valore retail bond have reached a total of 7 billion euros, as indicated by Tuesday's data.

Market sentiment suggests an expectation of approximately 93 basis points of rate cuts from the European Central Bank this year, slightly higher than Monday's projection but notably lower than the figures at the beginning of February.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

23 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

an hour ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

3 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

3 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

3 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

5 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting, Temporarily Relocates To London?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. 6 Congress MLAs From Himachal Taken To Haryana: CM Sukhu

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Techie Dies, Colleagues Injured As Car Overturns on Rough Patch in Noida

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo