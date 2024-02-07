Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:06 IST

FDJ launches $2.8 billion bid to acquire Kindred Group

The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Business Desk
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Gaming giants unite: French gaming company La Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) has initiated a bid to acquire Kindred Group, a European online gaming firm, unveiling a proposal of $2.8 billion. FDJ's offer stands at 130 Swedish crowns ($12.43) per share for Kindred, representing a 24 per cent premium over Kindred Group's closing price on January 19. The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Kindred's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders accept FDJ's offer, emphasising that the terms acknowledge Kindred's long-term growth potential, considering associated risks and uncertainties. FDJ's proposed acquisition values Kindred Group's equity market capitalisation at approximately $2.82 billion.

FDJ Chairperson and CEO Stephane Pallez expressed satisfaction with the proposed acquisition, anticipating a stronger strategic position and substantial value creation for shareholders and stakeholders alike. The deal is expected to enhance FDJ's earnings and lead to a dividend per share increase of over 10 per cent. Notably, FDJ, known for operating lottery scratchcards in France with a 20 per cent equity stake held by the French state, sees the acquisition of Kindred Group as a move to solidify its presence in the gaming industry.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News3 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement