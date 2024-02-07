Advertisement

Interim Budget: As per established tradition, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before her Budget 2024 speech at the parliament.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Droupadi Murmu alongside Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget," according to a Rashtrapati Bhawan post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thereafter, the Union Cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi met and cleared the Budget 2024, a move undertaken every year before the actual presentation in Parliament.

The Union Finance Minister continued also continued with her tradition she established in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after ditching the briefcase. For this year's budget, she kept a digital tablet in a red 'bahi khata' style pouch.