Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain: Report

The report notes that the increasing popularity of food aggregators has provided consumers with more options, leading to a fragmentation of sales.

Business Desk
Learn how to open your QSR
Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain: Report | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Strain on QSR: A report by BNP Paribas highlights the challenges faced by quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators due to the rapid growth of food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. These apps have not only affected dine-in sales but also led to fragmented delivery sales, impacting the revenue and margins of QSRs.

According to the report, as food aggregators gain popularity, consumers have more alternatives, which has caused sales to become fragmented. This, coupled with the general weakness in demand due to elevated inflation, has contributed to the challenges faced by the QSR industry.

Advertisement

Pizza, being the most delivery-friendly option, is facing intense competition as more cuisine options become available to consumers through these platforms.

While inflation may be a contributing factor, the report suggests that the road to recovery for QSRs could be longer than anticipated. Zomato and Swiggy have witnessed significant growth, onboarding over 7 lakh restaurants in FY22-23, up from 2.78 lakh in FY20-21.

Advertisement

Despite a rise in store count, industry revenue growth has slowed to 7 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of the current fiscal year from 20 per cent in the same period of FY23. Although gross margins have expanded due to lower raw material prices, operating margins have declined due to higher employee and store-related costs.

Overall, the scale of food delivery companies has significantly expanded, improving customer reach for smaller restaurants but posing challenges for traditional QSRs.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

18 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

18 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel11 minutes ago

  3. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG: Virender Sehwag takes a hilarious jibe at England

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo