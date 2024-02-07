English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Forint underperforms central European currencies on faster rate-cut bets

The forint weakened as they fueled expectations for a 100 bps cut at the next meeting by bankers.

Business Desk
European market
European market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Forint weakened: The Hungarian forint slipped to a two-week low against the euro on Wednesday, underperforming other central European currencies following comments by a top central banker that heightened expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag of the Hungarian central bank indicated that interest rates between 6 per cent and 7 per cent by mid-2024 are realistic, especially after December data showed inflation dropping to 5.5 per cent, well below projections. Virag suggested there are compelling arguments for reducing interest rates by either 75 basis points (bps) or 100 bps at the end of the January rate-setting meeting.

Advertisement

Fueled expectations 

The forint weakened in response to these comments, as they fueled expectations for a 100 bps cut at the next meeting, surpassing the earlier anticipation of a 75 bps cut, according to a trader in Budapest. The currency was down 0.26 per cent, trading at 380.65 per euro, reaching a two-week low at 381 earlier in the session.

Advertisement

The National Bank of Hungary has already cut borrowing costs by 725 bps since May, bringing rates to 10.75 per cent. However, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, confronted with economic challenges and an extensive 2024 election calendar, has been urging the central bank for more substantial cuts. The NBH is set to convene for its next policy meeting on January 30.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty slipped 0.19 per cent to 4.3975 per euro, extending previous losses amid political tensions in Warsaw. The Czech crown also declined by 0.21 per cent to 24.782 per euro after a central banker suggested that interest rates could continue decreasing following recent monetary easing.

Advertisement

Stocks across the region experienced declines, with Warsaw's index leading the losses by shedding 1.28 per cent. The economic landscape in Central Europe is currently influenced by both monetary policy decisions and political dynamics, creating an environment of cautious investor sentiment.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement