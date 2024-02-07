English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:12 IST

France's Sanofi boosts rare disease business with about $2.2 bln Inhibrx deal

Inhibrx shareholders are set to receive $30 per share in cash, along with one contingent value right valued at $5.

Business Desk
Delhi
France's Sanofi boosts rare disease business with about $2.2 bln Inhibrx deal | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanofi acquisition deal: French healthcare company Sanofi has entered into an agreement to purchase the drug development project INBRX-101 from its parent company Inhibrx Inc for approximately $2.2 billion, aiming to strengthen its presence in the rare disease sector.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, both companies outlined the terms of the deal. Inhibrx shareholders are set to receive $30 per share in cash, along with one contingent value right (CVR) valued at $5. Additionally, they will obtain 0.25 shares in New Inhibrx, a newly established publicly traded entity that will hold assets unrelated to INBRX-101.

Advertisement

Clinical trails pending

The INBRX-101 experimental drug, currently in the second phase of clinical trials, is designed to address Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), an inherited rare disease leading to the progressive deterioration of lung tissue.

Advertisement

Sanofi, primarily recognised for its anti-inflammation treatments, took a strategic turn last year by abandoning its 2025 earnings targets to focus on enhancing research and development (R&D). This unexpected shift by CEO Paul Hudson triggered a 15 per cent decline in the company's share price.

Debts to retire

Upon the deal's completion, New Inhibrx will retain the "Inhibrx" name and be led by Mark Lappe as Chairman and CEO. Sanofi will undertake and retire Inhibrx's outstanding third-party debts, injecting $200 million in cash into New Inhibrx. Furthermore, Sanofi will maintain an 8 per cent equity interest in New Inhibrx.

The pharmaceutical sector has witnessed a flurry of takeover deals in recent months. In October, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced its acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics for up to $5.8 billion. In March 2023, Sanofi also acquired Provention Bio Inc for $2.9 billion.

Advertisement

(with reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement