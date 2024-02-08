Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

France set to garner €8 bn euros by issuing green bonds

This demand surpasses the previous record of 75 billion euros observed for a 50-year bond in 2021.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

France's green record: France is set to generate 8 billion euros from a recently issued green bond, breaking records as investor orders exceeded 98 billion euros ($106.61 billion), as confirmed by two lead managers on Tuesday. This demand surpasses the previous record of 75 billion euros observed for a 50-year bond in 2021. 

Throughout January, European governments have experienced robust demand for debt sales, signalling investors' eagerness amid expectations of significant central bank rate cuts in the coming year. This positive trend is beneficial for governments grappling with substantial funding requirements.

Earlier this month, Spain and Belgium also reported record demand for their respective deals. The new green bond from France, maturing on June 25, 2049, will offer a spread of 8 basis points over an existing French green bond set to mature in June 2044. This marks a reduction from the initial spread of around 10 basis points at the beginning of the sale, according to information provided by the lead managers.

Green bonds, which finance environmentally-friendly initiatives, have gained popularity in recent years, with numerous governments incorporating them into their financial strategies. France, being at the forefront, consistently emerges as a leading issuer of green bonds. The sale on Monday was facilitated by BNP Paribas, BofA, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, and Societe Generale.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

39 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos14 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement