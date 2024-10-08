Published 11:11 IST, October 8th 2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO booked partially within an hour of opening
Retail and non-institutional investors were seen participating in large numbers as the portions set aside for them were booked 84% and 26% respectively.
