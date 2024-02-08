Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Gates Foundation allocates $8.6 bn for 2024 amid global health budget decline

Gates Foundation, despite criticism, pushes forward with plans for a $9 billion annual expenditure by 2026 in global health funding.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Record 2024 allocation: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is set to allocate $8.6 billion in 2024, a 4 per cent increase from the previous year and $2 billion more than in 2021. This decision comes amid a global decline in health budgets and a slowdown in contributions to healthcare for the world's poorest nations in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation, led by technology billionaire Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda, who still collaborates with him, has been a prominent player in global health funding, though criticism has been directed at its perceived undue influence. Despite this, CEO Mark Suzman emphasised that the foundation cannot step back until others increase their commitments, with plans to reach an annual expenditure of $9 billion by 2026.

Integrated health perspective

Bill Gates stressed the inseparability of discussions about the future of humanity from those about the future of health. The foundation, established in 2000, has traditionally focused on healthcare innovation, and the increased funding aims to provide broader access to cutting-edge technologies for the most vulnerable populations globally.

While the foundation temporarily shifted its focus to COVID-19 during the pandemic, 2024 will see a return to its primary areas of concern: addressing broader infectious disease threats and combating the leading causes of child mortality. Gates expressed concern over the preventable deaths of mothers and babies due to their geographical location, describing it as a persistent worry.

Gates and other foundation executives plan to carry backpacks at the World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland. These products range from vaccine patches to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled ultrasound tool. Additionally, Gates will discuss the broader applications of AI in healthcare during the event.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement