sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 07:52 IST, October 11th 2024

Gift Nifty indicates stable start for Indian markets; TCS, IREDA in focus

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,926 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3,878 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stock Market
The FIIs have so far this month sold shares worth Rs 53,974 crore, according to NSDL data. | Image: Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:52 IST, October 11th 2024