Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Global supply chains face threats amid Red Sea trade route disruptions

The delay in manufacturing and increased costs could occur due to disruptions in this key shipping route.

Business Desk
A Chinese vessel unleashes water cannon against a Philippine supply boat
Global supply chains face threats amid Red Sea trade route disruptions | Image:X - @jaytaryela
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Red Sea trade routes: The ongoing disruptions at the crucial Red Sea trade route have raised concerns about potential manufacturing setbacks for various sectors, including electronics, automobiles, chemicals, consumer goods, and machinery, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). Companies relying on just-in-time manufacturing processes, with low inventory levels and a dependence on timely component arrivals, are particularly vulnerable.

GTRI pointed out that disruptions in global value chains might impact industries such as electronics, automotive, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, textiles, and consumer goods. Components and finished products often travel through the Suez Canal, and delays in manufacturing and increased costs could occur due to disruptions in this key shipping route.

Advertisement

Trade disruptions

The attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial ships have led to significant disruptions in the world's busiest shipping route, causing vessels to take longer routes for exports and imports. Immediate effects include increased freight costs, mandatory war risk insurance, and substantial delays due to rerouting.

Advertisement

GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava emphasised that the adverse impact could multiply if the disruption continues for an extended period. Average container spot rates have more than doubled since early December 2023, and certain sectors, including basmati rice, are experiencing a notable increase in freight costs.

Exporters in various sectors, including life-saving drugs, textiles, diesel, ATF, and steel, have faced challenges, and concerns are rising about the potential impact on the overall trade. Mumbai-based exporter SK Saraf suggested that the government should consider establishing a large domestic shipping company to reduce dependence on foreign shippers.

Advertisement

The Strait's closure forces ships travelling to Europe to take a much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing voyage distances by 40 per cent, along with rising transportation time and costs. The government's dependence on the Red Sea route for crude oil, LNG imports, and trade with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe adds to the complexity of the situation.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement