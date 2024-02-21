Advertisement

Google integrates AI into Play Store: Google is expanding the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its apps and services, with a recent development seen in the Play Store introducing AI-generated app highlights. This new feature, currently available to a limited subset of users, showcases summarised information about apps, such as key features and functionalities, all generated by AI.

The update, initially discovered by code sleuth @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter), indicates that Google is using AI to improve the App Highlights section in the Play Store. Users tapping on an app can now view concise details automatically generated by AI, providing a quick overview of what the app offers.

Advertisement

While the feature is currently accessible to a small group of users as a server-side change activated by Google, there's no official announcement regarding its wider availability or device exclusivity.

This initiative underscores Google's ongoing exploration of AI's potential to enrich user experiences, particularly within its app ecosystem. Previously, Google used AI in the Play Store to summarise frequently asked questions about apps, offering insights into app functionalities and user preferences.

Advertisement

Beyond the Play Store, Google has integrated AI into other products and services, such as Android Auto, where it assists in summarising text messages for drivers. These efforts reflect Google's commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance user convenience and productivity across various platforms.

As Google continues to innovate with AI-driven features, users may increasingly encounter these functionalities across Google's ecosystem, offering potential benefits in simplifying tasks and enhancing daily interactions.