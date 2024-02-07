Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Government aims for 7% economic growth despite geopolitical risks

Concerns have arisen regarding the Red Sea crisis, introducing uncertainties around global supply chains.

Business Desk
EU CDS Chauhan
Government aims for 7% economic growth despite geopolitical risks | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government's growth expectations: The government anticipates economic growth of approximately 7 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year, starting on April 1, despite emerging geopolitical risks linked to the Red Sea crisis that could potentially impact global inflation and economic output. The government's Chief Economic Adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, and his team presented this outlook in the latest economic review released on Monday.

Highlighting the government's growth prospects outpacing the global economy, the economic review emphasises the resilience of the nation's economy, driven by stable domestic demand and private investment. Concerns have arisen regarding the Red Sea crisis, introducing uncertainties around global supply chains and potentially exacerbating the existing slowdown in global trade throughout 2023.

Advertisement

Economic output and inflation

The economic review acknowledges that prolonged disruptions in supply chains during 2024 could lead to consequences such as altered trade flows, increased transportation costs, and impacts on worldwide economic output and inflation. Despite these challenges, India expresses confidence in its ability to navigate and withstand the emerging disturbances.

Advertisement

This growth projection comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government presenting its final budget before the impending general election this summer. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to unveil the budget on Feb. 1, considering the growth estimates outlined in the economic review.

Growth projections

The latest projection of 7 per cent growth aligns with the first advance estimates, where the economy was anticipated to expand by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year. The review attributes the resilience of domestic demand to government reforms implemented over the past decade, specifically citing the robustness of private consumption and investment.

S&P Global Ratings anticipates India maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years. The economic review concludes that the strength in the financial sector, coupled with recent and anticipated structural reforms, positions India favourably to sustain a growth rate above 7 per cent in the coming years. While the review anticipates a gradual slowing of headline retail inflation, no specific timeframe is provided. Annual retail inflation rose to 5.69 per cent in December from the previous month's 5.55 per cent.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos16 minutes ago

  2. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos19 minutes ago

  3. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health23 minutes ago

  5. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement