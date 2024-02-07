Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Has Paytm endangered India’s fragile fintech service sector?

Financial experts say no major worry for consumers but for the company, it is a big jolt.

Saqib Malik
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

In the eye of a storm: Paytm Payments Bank continues battling barbs over alleged laxity in customer onboarding. Ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 1, underlined how Paytm threw all customer identification norms to the wind, the list of charges has only expanded. Speculations are rife that the Founder and CEO of troubled payment gateway Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma has met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. Is this a last-ditch to save Paytm's drowning boat?   

Advertisement

Long-standing concerns: Expert 

Investment analyst Kishore Subramaniam told Republic Business that Paytm’s alleged violations are a long-standing concern. “In March 2022, RBI had banned Paytm from onboarding new clients based on KYC and AML violations. There are media reports and speculations that ED, there are FERA violations, there are FEMA violations, but these cannot be confirmed,” Subramaniam further said.

Advertisement

“These are allegations as of now. RBI has officially also not released any detailed press note on what the violations were, but apparently, the hearsay is that a few thousand accounts were linked to the same PAN and stuff, but one thing is for sure. There has been compliance which has been violated,” Subramaniam added.  

In less than a week, the darling of India’s financial services market has become its eyesore. Rekindling the debate over the need for a separate Fin tech regulator, Paytm Founder CEO Vijay has calibrated. On February 1st came the RBI shocker. Paytm Payments Bank among other discrepancies was accused of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act or FEMA. Keeping fingers crossed, legal experts say exposing its fintech space to any vicious global nexus is the last thing India wants. 

Advertisement

“The regulatory body, RBI's job is not to protect an institution but to protect your money and my money. The common people in India should not suffer and lose their money. That's the critical part and RBI has done a wonderful job of it,” Subramaniam told Republic Business.  

Big jolt for consumers 

At the receiving end of a volley of financial violations, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar has ruled out knocking at the apex court. By ruling out exploring legal options and instead working with the banking regulator to ensure compliance and address concerns flagged by it, Paytm is keeping India’s financial services sector on tenterhooks.

 

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash 

What does this conundrum mean for the consumer? Experts say there is nothing to worry about for the consumer but for the company a big jolt. “So what happens to you technically is after February 29, you cannot use Paytm for any transactions like wallet, recharge, fast tag, etc. The only thing you can use Paytm is for transactions. A UPI transaction,” said Subramaniam. 

Advertisement

“ The advantage that Paytm had over other payment gateways like GooglePay or PhonePe was that it had a bank attached and could do many things. That is gone. Today, after 15 February 29, your Paytm and your GooglePay and all your UPI are the same. You can't use the bank. Another thing to take care of is people have money in the payments bank of Paytm, they must withdraw it,” Subramaniam said, adding that February 29 is the deadline and the transactions could be closed before March 15, 2024. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement