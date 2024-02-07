Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Here's all you need to know about the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

This scheme is available for investment for two years only, starting from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Savings for she: The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate programme, introduced as part of the 2023 budget, aims to encourage financial inclusion for women and girls by promoting savings and investment. The initiative, available from April 2023 to March 2025, allows any Indian woman, regardless of age, to open an account. Legal or natural guardians, including males, can also open an account for a minor girl.

Only one account per woman is permitted, with a cumulative deposit limit of Rs 2 lakh across all accounts. At the age of 18, the account transitions to the ownership of the minor girl. To initiate the certificate, individuals can choose between banks and post offices.

Steps to Open Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

At a Bank:

  1. Visit a participating bank branch like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, or Central Bank of India.
  2. Complete an application form with personal details and intended investment.
  3. Submit the form with KYC documents (Aadhaar card, PAN card, and proof of address).
  4. Make the deposit through cash, cheque, or online transfer.
  5. Receive the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate as evidence of investment.

At a Post Office:

  1. Visit any post office in India.
  2. Complete an application form with personal details and investment amount.
  3. Submit the form with KYC documents (Aadhaar card, PAN card, and proof of address).
  4. Make the deposit in cash at the post office counter.
  5. Receive the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate as proof of investment.

As of June 27, 2023, public sector banks and eligible private sector banks authorised to administer the scheme include Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Central Bank of India.

Required Documentation for MSSC

Apart from the filled-in application form, KYC documents such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, driving licence, and PAN card are needed. A KYC form for new account holders and a pay-in-slip with the deposit amount or a cheque are also required.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate contributes to financial inclusion and the empowerment of women by encouraging savings and investment, thereby shaping a financially secure future for all.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement