IHCL issues advisory: Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), the toll-collecting arm of the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has advised highway users to purchase FASTags from 32 authorised banks for hassle-free travel, excluding Paytm Payments Bank.

The 32 authorised banks include Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank, among others. IHMCL emphasised the importance of buying FASTags from these banks for a smoother travel experience.

RBI's directive

This advisory comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India's directive to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. However, the RBI stated that any interest, cashbacks, or refunds due to customers may still be credited back at any time.

The RBI's directive to PPBL was issued due to persistent non-compliance and ongoing material supervisory concerns, as mentioned in a statement by the central bank. Meanwhile, IHMCL is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process for their latest FASTags following RBI guidelines.

FASTags, which have a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and boast over 8 crore users, operate on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. They enable users to pay highway toll charges directly from their linked bank accounts, streamlining the toll collection process and reducing travel time.

Here is a list of banks authorised for FASTags

Airtel Payments Bank Allahabad Bank AU Small Finance Bank Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India City Union Bank Cosmos Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Federal Bank FINO Payments Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indian Bank IndusInd Bank J&K Bank Karnataka Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Punjab National Bank Saraswat Bank South Indian Bank State Bank of India Thrissur District Cooperative Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India Yes Bank

