Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

HKEX reports 18% profit increase, yet falls below forecasts due to trading downturn

The exchange's net investment income from corporate funds notably improved, shifting from a loss to a gain.

Business Desk
HKEX 2023 profit misses forecast
HKEX 2023 profit misses forecast | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

HKEX Profit Rises: Hong Kong's stock exchange operator announced a profit increase of 18 per cent for the year 2023, but it fell short of expectations due to reduced trading and listing activities amidst tough economic conditions in the Asian financial hub.

Various factors including China's economic slowdown, strict regulatory measures affecting fundraising for large companies, and geopolitical tensions led to a challenging environment for new listings in Hong Kong.

Despite efforts to attract capital and businesses back to the city through announced measures, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) saw its profit attributable to shareholders rise to HK$11.86 billion ($1.52 billion) last year, which was less than the anticipated increase.

The exchange's net investment income from corporate funds notably improved, shifting from a loss to a gain. However, the IPO market in Hong Kong witnessed a decline in activity, with only 73 company listings raising HK$46.3 billion in 2023, marking a drop from the previous year.

Additionally, the average daily turnover of equity products traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange decreased by 14 per cent to HK$93.2 billion compared to the previous year, reflecting subdued market sentiment amidst global economic and geopolitical challenges.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

19 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

22 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

25 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

26 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

27 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

12 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science9 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo