Huawei's OS shift: Huawei is gearing up for a shift in its Harmony operating system by dropping support for Android apps, according to Caixin. The move is part of Huawei's strategy to strengthen its proprietary software ecosystem. The company plans to release a developer version of HarmonyOS Next in Q2 2024, followed by a full commercial version in Q4.



HarmonyOS was initially introduced in 2019 after US restrictions disrupted Huawei's access to Google's technical support for Android. While earlier versions of Harmony allowed compatibility with Android apps, the upcoming HarmonyOS Next will no longer support this feature.



This move emphasises Huawei's focus on establishing its own software ecosystem and reducing dependence on external platforms. Despite facing challenges in the smartphone market due to US sanctions, Huawei made a notable comeback in August 2023 with the unexpected launch of the Mate60 series smartphones, rumoured to feature domestically developed chipsets.



The company projects revenue exceeding 700 billion yuan ($97.3 billion) for 2023, indicating a targeted year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9 per cent. As of now, Huawei has not responded to requests for comments on the reported changes to its operating system strategy.



(With Reuters Inputs)