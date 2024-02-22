English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

IFFCO secures first position among top 300 cooperatives globally

The cooperative rose to the 72nd position in the overall turnover ranking, up from 97th in the previous year.

Business Desk
IFFCO secures first position among top 300 cooperatives globally
IFFCO secures first position among top 300 cooperatives globally | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IFFCO tops globally: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has secured the top position among the world's top 300 cooperatives for the second consecutive year. The ranking, published in the 2023 edition of the 12th Annual World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), is based on turnover relative to gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

In the overall turnover list, the cooperative moved up to 72nd from 97th the year before.

Advertisement

Cooperative endeavours

With 35,500 member cooperative societies, 25,000 PACS, and 52,400 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendra (PMKSK) centres, it is actively advancing the goals of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi' (self-reliant agriculture), demonstrating the potential for prosperity through cooperative endeavours. 

Advertisement

Uday Shankar Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, emphasised the commitment to enhancing farmers' incomes and fostering cooperative growth. He highlighted IFFCO's innovative approach, particularly its development of nanotechnology-based solutions like IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid and Nano DAP Liquid, which have received positive feedback from Indian farmers.

The World Cooperative Monitor, produced by the ICA and EURICSE, provides insights into the economic and social impact of cooperatives worldwide, highlighting their importance in addressing global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago

  3. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card and other details

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo