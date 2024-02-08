Argentina's IMF win: Argentina's global dollar bonds experienced an upswing on Thursday following an accord between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the government. This agreement is anticipated to unlock approximately $4.7 billion from Argentina's troubled loan programme with the IMF, alleviating short-term concerns about the nation defaulting on IMF repayments.



Goldman Sachs analyst Sergio Armella highlighted in a statement that getting the IMF programme back on track is a positive development. The programme faced setbacks last year when the previous government failed to meet the economic targets outlined in the program. Although the agreement doesn't provide Argentina access to additional net funds, avoiding arrears with the IMF is viewed as favourable.



With annual inflation nearing 200 per cent and negative net foreign currency reserves, Argentina needed to overhaul its $44 billion IMF deal due to the previous government's failure to meet economic targets. The current president, Javier Milei, a libertarian outsider who assumed office in December, has prioritised reviving the IMF deal to address the country's severe economic crisis.



Milei, facing challenges with limited political support and the complexity of economic issues, emphasised the importance of the IMF agreement, which awaits approval from the IMF board. The funds from the seventh review of the overall programme are primarily intended for upcoming repayments to the IMF, easing pressure on reserves until the next lucrative harvest of soy and corn brings in essential foreign currency.



The market response to the agreement has been positive, with local firm Delphos Investment stating that it was well-received, particularly amongst bondholders. Bonds, including the 2029 note, witnessed notable gains, trading at 38.98 cents on the dollar, though Argentina's bonds remain distressed.



Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni highlighted the government's focus on stringent economic austerity measures, attributing them to market improvements and the restoration of the country's credibility with investors. JP Morgan highlighted that the swift negotiation with the IMF could help stabilise exchange rates, but high inflation may continue to exert pressure on the peso. The bank suggested that a recalibration of the official foreign exchange (FX) may be necessary to accumulate reserves and phase out capital controls in the latter half of 2024.



(With Reuters Inputs)