Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

India-funded refinery in Mongolia set for 2026 commissioning, despite Covid-19 delays: Ambassador

With a $1.2 billion line of credit announced by India in 2015, the refinery's development faced a 1.5-year setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Desk
India-Mongolia refinery project
India-Mongolia refinery project | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India-Mongolia refinery project: Mongolia's ambassador to India, Dambajav Ganbold, has confirmed that the India-assisted greenfield oil refinery project in South Gobi is on course to be operational by 2026. However, Ganbold acknowledged minor setbacks from the Indian side in supplying products for the refinery's construction.

"Of course, there are some delays from the Indian side in delivering the products, but overall, the project is progressing well," Ganbold stated, emphasising the significance of the project for bilateral relations.

Advertisement

With a $1.2 billion line of credit announced by India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to Mongolia, the refinery's development faced a 1.5-year setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The work on the refinery project is going well. Because of COVID, it has been delayed by one and a half years. We believe that it will be operational by 2026," Ganbold affirmed.

Advertisement

The refinery's primary objective is to reduce Mongolia's dependency on Russian oil imports. Once completed, it will have a production capacity of 30,000 barrels per day or 1.5 million tonnes annually, meeting the nation's demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

Mongolia anticipates a significant visit by the Indian Prime Minister in 2025, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Advertisement

"We expect our President to visit India in the second half of this year, and we will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. Therefore, we hope Prime Minister Modi will visit Mongolia to commemorate this milestone and the 10th anniversary of his first trip," the ambassador said.

Ganbold, accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Meenakshi Lekhi, recently unveiled the song "Duur," marking the first musical collaboration between India and Mongolia. The song, featuring renowned Indian singer Mohit Chauhan and Mongolian artist Baataraj Erdenetsogt, symbolises the strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Advertisement

"I believe this is a great fusion and a promising start," said the ambassador. "We believe the Dragon Year will bring us closer. Indeed, the sky's the limit." He also underscored the potential for deepening economic cooperation between India and Mongolia, particularly in tourism, agriculture, and the mineral sector.

"Indian businesses can come to Mongolia for minerals, especially rare earth elements crucial for telephones," he noted.

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments about strengthening bonds beyond official channels, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju highlighted the spiritual connection between India and Mongolia.

"Diplomatic relations are limited to formalities, and true friendship comes from informal events, like music, entertainment, and other cultural and social activities," Rijiju emphasised.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement