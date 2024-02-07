Industry lobby CII bats for 'One Nation One Election' objective

Advertisement

One Nation One Election: Industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has sought the introduction of One Nation One Elections (ONOE) objective, highlighting that conducting polls simultaneously at both the Central and State levels can bring economic efficiency and also reduce the cost of project delays by about half of the current levels

CII presented its views to the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election (ONOE), expressing its support of simultaneous elections that would synchronize the electoral cycles at the Central and State levels. CII’s view was based on the economic benefits of streamlining the electoral process, which would enhance governance efficiency, and foster economic development.

CII has been recommending simultaneous elections in India since 2012. India started out with simultaneous elections with three consecutive general elections being held in 1957, 1962, and 1967. Since then, the multiplicity of state elections has been growing, with the number of elections being as high as 9 in 2014-15 and 8 in three successive years from 2017-18 to 2019-20, said the industry body.

In sync polls administratively beneficial

Asynchronous multiple elections lead to frequent disruption in policy making and administration, leading to uncertainty about the government’s policies. It also affects the working of the government due to its officials being roped in for election duties. Investment decisions by the private sector tend to slow down prior to the elections, the CII said.

“Further, it leads to delays in project implementation, as the Model Code of Conduct gets imposed. Asynchronous elections entail a significant economic cost resulting from loss of one day of productive work due to holidays on election days, voter travel from their place of work as well as the cost of delayed payments to projects,” said CII.

Simultaneous elections, thus, offer a propitious solution by effectively reducing the project implementation delays and a likely cost savings of approximately half the total expenses incurred by the Central and State governments in administering elections. In addition, it also helps to avoid the loss of productive mandays, CII added

High-profile panel

In wake of the numerous benefits it offers, CII reiterates its stance of advocating implementation of simultaneous elections, which it had proffered in 2012 too, as part of its Taskforce on Electoral Reforms. Specifically, CII suggests that a single-stage simultaneous election cycle every five years or a two-stage simultaneous election cycle with a gap of 2.5 years, can help in improving India’s economic and governance landscape, it said.

The High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, chaired by Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held its fifth meeting in its office in Jodhpur Officers’ Hostel New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by NK Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, and Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

The delegation from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) comprising R Dinesh, President, Sanjiv Puri, President Designate, and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, made a presentation before the committee in which the views of the industry on ONOE and its impact were highlighted, after which they presented a formal memorandum.