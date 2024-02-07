Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Interim Budget 2024: Akash Jindal highlights India's strides in improved standard of living

The economist affirmed that, despite global challenges such as recession and war in various parts of the world, India is still growing.

Business Desk
Budget 2024
संसद बजट | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: As the nation eagerly awaited the unveiling of the interim budget by Finance Minister Sitaram, economist Akash Jindal shed light on several positive economic indicators during an exclusive conversation with Republic Business. Jindal highlighted the improvement in the multidimensional poverty index (MPI) and the overall standard of living.

"24 crore 80 lakh people have moved out of MPI in the past 9 years, signifying positive changes in the quality of life for a significant portion of the population, as they are getting better health facilities and education facilities," Jindal said.

India defies odds

He asserted that despite global challenges, including recessions and conflicts in various parts of the world, India continues to experience economic growth.

"India has demonstrated robust economic growth, surpassing other major economies with a 7.8 per cent expansion in the first quarter and 7.6 per cent in the second quarter," he added.

Jindal cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection of 6.7 per cent growth for India, making it the fastest-growing major economy. He emphasised that India is now the fifth-largest economy globally, with a promising trajectory of 6.5 per cent growth for next 2 years.

Jindal highlighted that everyday individuals, including labourers, are now accessing employment opportunities. He said, "The 10 lakh crore capital expenditure undertaken last year is benefiting the common man – the labourer earning Rs 800 per day is securing employment."

India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy, with a projected escalation to $7 trillion by 2030 and $10 trillion by 2035, as affirmed by global experts.

Advertisement

Bold budget hopes

Jindal outlined his expectations, saying, "I anticipate the possibility of an additional exemption of Rs 50,000 in personal income tax. Furthermore, an increment of Rs 25,000 for standard deduction and an additional Rs 25,000 for health insurance are on my radar. Additionally, I foresee a significant deduction in excise for petrol and diesel, around Rs 5, as a substantial measure to curb inflation."

Advertisement

Jindal emphasised, "Our growth is attributed to capital expenditure and infrastructure investment – the magical reasons behind our expansion. Last year witnessed a substantial Rs 10 lakh crore in capital expenditure. My prediction for the upcoming fiscal year is an increased capex ranging between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12 lakh crore".

Additionally, Jindal defended demonetisation, saying that its long-term benefits are now evident, with India becoming the third-largest digital economy.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement