After Boeing, Airbus plane of United Airlines makes emergency landing

Another day, another emergency: A United Airlines jet landed midway in Tampa, Florida after a possible issue with a door was brought to light, according to an airport spokesperson.

The pilots were alerted of the issue, after which they cut the flight short on Wednesday.

The plane later took off “after the issue was addressed,” the airline has said.

An Airbus A319 was involved in the door issue, on the heels of last week’s blowout in an Alaska Airlines aircraft made by rival Boeing.

A plug that takes the place of a door on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after its takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

A Tampa airport spokesperson said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted due to a door indicator light being turned on.

Fire crews met the plane.

A United spokesperson said the flight, from Sarasota, Florida, to Chicago, diverted to Tampa “as a precaution ... to address a possible mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and later re-departed after the issue was addressed.” The plane carried 123 passengers and five crew members and was airborne for less than an hour, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.

Notably, United Airlines is one of the two American companies that operates Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, as per reports.

Airlines and safety bodies around the world have grounded some versions of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets pending inspections, with dozens of flights cancelled after the incident.

The FAA has grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes ''until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners.''



(With Agency Inputs)