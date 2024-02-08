Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

After Boeing, Airbus plane of United Airlines makes emergency landing

The plane landed midway in Tampa, Florida after a possible issue with a door was brought to light.

Business Desk
Airbus
Airbus | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Another day, another emergency: A United Airlines jet landed midway in Tampa, Florida after a possible issue with a door was brought to light, according to an airport spokesperson.

The pilots were alerted of the issue, after which they cut the flight short on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

The plane later took off “after the issue was addressed,” the airline has said. 

An Airbus A319 was involved in the door issue, on the heels of last week’s blowout in an Alaska Airlines aircraft made by rival Boeing.

Advertisement

A plug that takes the place of a door on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after its takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

A Tampa airport spokesperson said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted due to a door indicator light being turned on. 

Advertisement

Fire crews met the plane.

A United spokesperson said the flight, from Sarasota, Florida, to Chicago, diverted to Tampa “as a precaution ... to address a possible mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and later re-departed after the issue was addressed.” The plane carried 123 passengers and five crew members and was airborne for less than an hour, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.

Advertisement

Notably, United Airlines is one of the two American companies that operates Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, as per reports.

Airlines and safety bodies around the world have grounded some versions of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets pending inspections, with dozens of flights cancelled after the incident. 

Advertisement

The FAA has grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes ''until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners.''

(With Agency Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement