Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates; boosts buyback by $25 billion

Under the leadership transition helmed by CEO Wu and Chairman Joe Tsai the company embarked on a reorganisation, dividing its business into six distinct units.

Business Desk
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu
Alibaba | Image:x/@Investingcom
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alibaba Group Holding: Alibaba Group Holding, China's e-commerce behemoth, missed analysts' revenue estimates for the third quarter, signaling challenges amidst a soft retail market and a sluggish economic recovery in the country. The company's US-listed shares responded positively to the news, surging by 3.5 per cent in premarket trading, following an announcement of a significant boost to its share repurchase programme of $25 billion through March 2027.

Under the leadership transition helmed by CEO Eddie Wu and Chairman Joe Tsai, both Alibaba co-founders, the company embarked on a reorganisation last March, dividing its business into six distinct units. Wu, who assumed the role of Group CEO in September, has been steering Alibaba towards a user-centric and AI-driven approach, aiming to counterbalance slower earnings growth.

Advertisement

Despite these efforts, Alibaba faces challenges in navigating the recovery of China's online shopping market post-pandemic. With consumers in China tightening their spending amidst economic uncertainties, domestic e-commerce rivals like PDD Holdings, which owns Pinduoduo, have gained traction with their low-cost offerings. In response, Alibaba has ramped up efforts in discounting and offering budget-friendly products.

Last year, Alibaba abandoned plans to spin off its cloud business due to uncertainties stemming from US restrictions on chip exports for AI applications. However, the company's logistics arm, Cainiao, is seeking to list in Hong Kong, indicating ongoing strategic moves within the organisation. Additionally, recent reports suggest Alibaba's exploration of divesting consumer sector assets, including its grocery business Freshippo, retailer RT-Mart, and shopping mall operator Intime.

Advertisement

For the three months ending on December 31, Alibaba reported revenue of 260.35 billion Yuan ($36.19 billion), falling short of the 262.28 billion Yuan expected by analysts polled by LSEG. This revenue miss underscores the challenges Alibaba faces in navigating the evolving landscape of China's retail market amidst broader economic uncertainties.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan’s Wife Opens Up On Husband’s Intimate Scenes In Films

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement