Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

Acknowledging the challenges, Wu emphasised the company's commitment to rejuvenating its core businesses, particularly e-commerce and cloud computing.

Business Desk
Alibaba
Alibaba | Image:Alibaba
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alibaba Group Holding fell short of analysts' revenue expectations for the third quarter, impacted by sluggishness in the retail market and the slower economic rebound in China, the world's second-largest economy.

Pre-market trading of Alibaba's US-listed shares saw a 1.3 per cent increase after the company announced plans to expand its share repurchase program by $25 billion until the end of March 2027.

Advertisement

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders totalled 14.4 million yuan ($2 million), with overall net income amounting to 10.7 million yuan ($1.51 million), marking a 77 per cent decline.

Last March, Alibaba initiated a restructuring effort, dividing its business into six units under the leadership of CEO Eddie Wu and Chairman Joe Tsai, both co-founders of the company. Wu, who assumed the role of group CEO in September, has increased his focus on overseeing the domestic e-commerce arm as Alibaba seeks to revitalise growth in its core divisions amid intensified competition and slower earnings growth.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the challenges, Wu emphasised the company's commitment to rejuvenating its core businesses, particularly e-commerce and cloud computing.

The pressure on Alibaba has intensified as Chinese consumers adopt cost-saving measures amidst a gradual post-COVID recovery, benefiting low-cost domestic e-commerce players like PDD Holdings (PDD.O). PDD's ascent to becoming China's most valuable e-commerce company in December reflects investor concerns over Alibaba's cloud business turnaround and customer management revenue.

Advertisement

Alibaba's decision to halt the spin-off of its cloud business last year, citing uncertainties surrounding US restrictions on chip exports for AI applications, impacted its market valuation significantly.

Recent reports suggested Alibaba's intention to divest certain consumer sector assets, including its Freshippo grocery business, amidst intensifying competition with Walmart's Sam's Club. However, a spokesperson for Freshippo denied the reports of a potential sale.

Advertisement

Despite challenges, Alibaba's International Digital Commerce segment, which includes retail and wholesale marketplaces like AliExpress and Alibaba.com, demonstrated robust performance, with AliExpress orders surging by 60 per cent year-on-year.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan’s Wife Opens Up On Husband’s Intimate Scenes In Films

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement