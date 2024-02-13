English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Asian stocks rise, forex remains stable; investors await US inflation data

Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, with trading set to resume on Monday.

Business Desk
Nikkei
In the Philippines, stocks rose by 0.3 per cent and the peso edged up by 0.1 per cent. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asian equities saw a positive uptick on Tuesday, with Malaysian stocks surging to their highest level in over 1-1/2 years, while regional currencies remained relatively steady. Investors are keeping a close watch on the impending US inflation report, which is expected to offer insights into the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

In Kuala Lumpur, equities rose by as much as 1.4 per cent, reaching their peak since June 2022. Similarly, stocks in Thailand and South Korea advanced by 0.4 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

Across the region, currencies exhibited modest movements, with the Singapore dollar and Malaysia's ringgit dipping slightly by 0.1 per cent, while the Thai baht saw a 0.4 per cent rise.

The spotlight is on the forthcoming U.S. inflation report for January, anticipated to shed light on the potential timing and magnitude of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. Analysts from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) anticipate limited market impact from the report, suggesting it is unlikely to alter market sentiment on the Fed's anticipated rate cut, projected for May or June.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the rupiah experienced marginal losses after initially rising 0.1 per cent, reaching its highest level since January 16. Jakarta stocks, however, fell by 1.3 per cent as Indonesia prepares for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on Wednesday.

Analysts at SMBC highlighted the significance of the elections, particularly focusing on Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto's performance. If Prabowo fails to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes, a runoff election in June is anticipated, prolonging political uncertainties that could weigh on the rupiah.

Advertisement

In the Philippines, stocks rose by 0.3 per cent and the peso edged up by 0.1 per cent. The Philippine monetary authorities have rescheduled their meeting to Wednesday, with the decision on the benchmark interest rate scheduled for Thursday. Slowing inflation in January suggests a case for earlier interest rate cuts by central banks across the region.

Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, with trading set to resume on Monday, Feb. 19. Investors are keenly observing Chinese authorities' actions to support the country's stock market following the appointment of a new markets regulator before the break.

Advertisement

As markets await key economic data and navigate geopolitical events, stability in regional currencies and strategic decisions by central banks continue to influence investor sentiment across Asia.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

14 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Gadkari

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Siemens Q3 profit rises over 9% to Rs 504 crore, margin plunges 270 bps

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Ajith Kumar Pays His Last Respects To Vetri Duraisamy

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Vidyut Jammwal Performs Stunt In Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border; Tear Gas Fired, Several Detained

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement