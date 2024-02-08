Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 07:31 IST

Australia, NZ Dollars strengthen on expectations of US, EU rate cuts

Local markets followed suit, with Australian three-year bond futures climbing 8 ticks to 96.370 after briefly touching 96.230.

Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Australian and New Zealand Dollar experienced upward movement on Friday as investors bet on swift and aggressive interest rate cuts in both the United States and Europe, sparking a substantial rally in local bonds.

Image Credits: Pexels

Advertisement

Despite the positive momentum, the gains were tempered by reports of US and UK strikes on Houthi bases in the Red Sea region, which dampened overall risk sentiment in the markets. 

The Australian Dollar saw a modest increase of 0.2 per cent to $0.6698, recovering from an overnight low of $0.6647, while facing resistance around $0.6735. Similarly, the New Zealand Dollar rose to $0.6240 from a trough of $0.6196 but may encounter challenges breaking resistance at $0.6274.

Advertisement

Both currencies initially slipped following higher-than-expected US inflation figures on Thursday. However, they rebounded as markets speculated on imminent rate cuts.

The implied probability of a Federal Reserve easing as early as March rose to 76 per cent, up from 68 per cent prior to the data release. Concurrently, short-term Treasury yields dropped by 10 basis points.

Advertisement

Local markets followed suit, with Australian three-year bond futures climbing 8 ticks to 96.370 after briefly touching 96.230. 

The Australian Dollar also briefly reached a one-month high against the Euro following dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, reinforcing expectations of an April rate cut.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is anticipated to act later, with a 79 per cent probability of a quarter-point cut in June. Futures indicate a total of 50 basis points of easing for 2024, in contrast to the 155 basis points expected for the Federal Reserve.

Recent Australian consumer price data for November surprised on the downside, indicating that inflation for the December quarter might fall below RBA forecasts. 

Advertisement

Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst predicts a sharp decline in the core trimmed mean inflation measure to 4.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, down from 5.2 per cent in the previous quarter. 

Ticehurst forecasts three 25 basis points rate cuts from August to November this year, bringing the cash rate to a roughly neutral 3.60 per cent by late 2024.

Advertisement

In New Zealand, markets are speculating that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely ease in May, considering the possibility of the country already being in recession, with a projected 90 basis points cut over the year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement