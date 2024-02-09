Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:44 IST
Australia to allocate $260 million for next-generation military drones
The MQ-28A Ghost Bat is developed and manufactured in partnership with an Australian subsidiary of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
Australia’s bet on military drones: Australia's defence industry minister announced on Friday that the country will invest an additional A$400 million ($260 million) to produce next-generation military drones, contributing to job creation through various locally manufactured projects.
The MQ-28A Ghost Bat, developed and manufactured in partnership with an Australian subsidiary of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, is intended for a wide range of functions, including combat roles, according to the government.
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy stressed the importance of this development, noting that the Ghost Bat marks the first military aircraft designed, engineered, and manufactured in Australia in over 50 years, showcasing the nation's innovation and expertise in the defence industry.
With A$600 million already spent on acquiring 10 drones, Australia aims to bolster domestic production of defence systems, citing job creation as a key rationale for costly projects like the AUKUS military alliance with the United States and Britain.
The additional funding for the Ghost Bat project is expected to sustain over 350 jobs throughout Australia and provide ongoing opportunities for more than 200 suppliers, as outlined in the statement.
(With Reuters Inputs)
