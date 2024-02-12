Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Australian, New Zealand dollars quiet in light holiday trading, await Orr's speech

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) remained resilient at $0.6150, having surged 1.4 per cent last week to $0.6157.

Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: Trading activity for the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained subdued on Monday due to reduced market participation amidst holidays. 

Investors awaited a key speech from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr, which could significantly impact market expectations regarding future interest rate hikes following substantial shifts in pricing last week.

Advertisement

With many Asian markets closed for holidays including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the Australian dollar (AUD) held steady at $0.6530. 

Last week, it managed a 0.2 per cent gain, breaking a five-week losing streak, with a 0.5 per cent rise on Friday, influenced by mixed US consumer price revisions that didn't alter the market's perception of Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar (NZD) remained resilient at $0.6150, having surged 1.4 per cent last week to $0.6157. It emerged as one of the strongest performing G10 currencies, bolstered by market speculation that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might consider further rate hikes.

Market focus centred on the upcoming speech by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr on Friday. 

Advertisement

Following a bold call by ANZ last Friday, markets began pricing in a 44 per cent likelihood of an RBNZ rate hike to 5.75 per cent at the February 28 meeting, with a 72 per cent chance of a rise in May.

The two-year swap rate continued its ascent, reaching a two-month peak of 5.245 per cent on Monday, after climbing 48.5 basis points the previous week. 

Advertisement

The Australian dollar weakened against the New Zealand dollar, hitting an eight-month low of NZ$1.0568 on Monday.

In terms of forecasts, Commonwealth Bank of Australia revised its short-term outlook for the Australian dollar upward, anticipating a trough at 64 cents this quarter, up from the previous projection of 63 cents. 

Advertisement

Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, expressed optimism about the AUD's prospects beyond the near term, citing potential negative implications for the USD and volatility coupled with positive effects on commodity prices and risk appetite amid a global economic turnaround.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

10 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

10 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

19 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

19 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 days ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

2 days ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: 30 Held Over Haldwani Violence, State Seeks More Central Forces

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. Uday Saharan comes out on the team's blunders in U19 showdown

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. UK employers plan smaller pay increases for 2024, says CIPD survey

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher open ahead of January inflation data

    Business News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement