English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Australian, New Zealand dollars stabilise on strong economic data

The New Zealand dollar inched up to $0.6255, finding support at $0.6213 in the previous session.

Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered ground as Wall Street experienced a rally, rekindling risk appetite. Additionally, strong domestic retail spending data contributed to the positive sentiment.

Image Credits: Pexels 

Advertisement

The Australian dollar rose to $0.6726, rebounding from an overnight low of $0.6678. Key resistance levels are identified at $0.6730 and $0.6771, while support is observed at $0.6641. 

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar inched up to $0.6255, finding support at $0.6213 in the previous session. An improvement in the technical position would require a break of resistance at $0.6285.

Advertisement

Notably, Australian retail sales for November surged by 2.0 per cent, marking the largest increase in two years and surpassing market expectations of 1.2 per cent. 

The boost was attributed to the popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, yet the seasonal adjustment process might skew November's figures at the expense of December.

Advertisement

Economist Abhijit Surya from Capital Economics expressed scepticism about a continuation of the tightening cycle by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), especially if households cut spending sharply. There are concerns that the RBA might consider rate cuts as early as May, contrary to market expectations.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming November consumer price report on Wednesday, with analysts anticipating a slowdown in annual inflation to 4.4 per cent, down from October's 4.9 per cent. CBA economist Stephen Wu anticipates signs of disinflation in market services, aligning with soft activity indicators for Q4.

Advertisement

The market currently assigns a minimal likelihood of the RBA tightening rates further from the current 4.35 per cent. However, expectations of a rate cut in May have been reduced to around 36 per cent, with a higher probability of easing in June and almost full pricing by August.

Despite this, the market maintains a relatively modest 40 basis points of easing for all of 2024, in contrast to the 139 basis points priced for US rates. This discrepancy reflects the higher current US rates at 5.25 per cent-5.5 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement