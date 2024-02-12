Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Australia’s CSL top loser on ASX 200 following failure of heart attack drug trial

The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, leading to the absence of plans for a near-term regulatory filing, according to the company.

Business Desk
ASX
Australian shares | Image:ASX
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CSL in focus: Australia's CSL Ltd experienced major losses in the benchmark index on Monday as its biotechnology firm disclosed that its drug, CSL112, failed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in the 90-day high-risk period post-heart attack, as indicated by the Phase III trial results.

The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, leading to the absence of plans for a near-term regulatory filing, according to the company. However, CSL stressed that there were no major safety or tolerability issues associated with the drug.

Advertisement

Shares of CSL plummeted by 5 per cent to A$289.72 per share, marking their most notable decline in four months. 

The stock had earlier dropped by 6.2 per cent during the session, reaching its lowest level since January 19.

Advertisement

Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, remarked that while CSL's failure in the trial is uncommon, the negative impact on share price is expected to be short-lived but may witness further decline.

CSL initiated the study on CSL112 over a decade ago through the AEGIS-II trial, involving more than 18,200 heart attack patients from 49 countries. 

Advertisement

This trial was the largest Phase III clinical trial undertaken by the company, aiming to assess the drug's efficacy and safety in reducing recurrent cardiovascular events post-heart attack.

Analysts at Jarden suggested that the market's response is primarily due to the perceived loss of potential benefits from this drug.

Advertisement

CSL is scheduled to report its half-yearly earnings on Tuesday.
(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

10 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

10 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

19 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

19 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 days ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

2 days ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: 30 Held Over Haldwani Violence, State Seeks More Central Forces

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. Uday Saharan comes out on the team's blunders in U19 showdown

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. UK employers plan smaller pay increases for 2024, says CIPD survey

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher open ahead of January inflation data

    Business News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement