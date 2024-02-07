English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy policy amid growing confidence

Market observers are now closely watching Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks for insights into when the BOJ might lift short-term rates from negative territory.

Business Desk
Bank of Japan
Bank of Japan | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) adhered to its anticipated course by maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy on Tuesday. Policymakers are allowing additional time to assess whether wage increases will be extensive enough to sustainably maintain inflation at the 2 per cent target.

Stressing on growing confidence in the conditions for phasing out massive stimulus measures, the central bank noted that the likelihood of the economy achieving a durable 2 per cent inflation rate was "gradually rising."

Advertisement

Market observers are now closely watching Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks for insights into when the BOJ might lift short-term rates from negative territory. This move is seen as the next step in unwinding the radical stimulus program implemented by Ueda's predecessor.

The BOJ stated in its quarterly outlook report, "Consumer inflation is likely to increase gradually toward the BOJ's target as the output gap turns positive, and as medium- to long-term inflation expectations and wage growth heighten." The report included a new phrase on prospects for hitting the price target, noting that the likelihood of realizing the outlook has continued to gradually rise, despite existing uncertainties.

Advertisement

During the two-day meeting concluding on Tuesday, the BOJ maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1 per cent and the 10-year bond yield target around 0 per cent. Following the decision, the yen experienced a 0.2 per cent decline against the dollar, trading at 148.30.

Izuru Kato, Chief Economist at Totan Research, speculated that the BOJ chose to maintain the status quo to gather more evidence of a sustainable cycle of wage growth and prices before making further moves. Kato anticipates an end to negative rates in April.

Advertisement

In its quarterly report, the BOJ reduced its core consumer inflation forecast for the upcoming fiscal year to 2.4 per cent from the previous estimate of 2.8 per cent in October. The forecast for fiscal 2025 was slightly revised upward to 1.8 per cent from 1.7 per cent. The board retained its forecast that the index measuring trend inflation would reach 1.9 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

Governor Ueda is expected to hold a press briefing to elaborate on the decision, where market participants anticipate insights into the BOJ's outlook on wage growth and inflation. The meeting precedes those of the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, both of which tightened monetary policy last year and are now contemplating interest rate cuts.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement