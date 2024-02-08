English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Boeing achieves 2023 jet delivery targets but trails behind Airbus

In 2023, Boeing delivered 528 aircraft and secured 1,314 net new orders, a notable improvement from the previous year.

Boeing
Boeing | Image:Boeing
Boeing meets target: Boeing fulfilled its jetliner delivery goals for 2023, witnessing a 70 per cent surge in net orders, showcasing robust demand in the aviation sector.  

Despite a robust year-end performance, Boeing remains in the shadow of European rival Airbus, which maintained its position as the leading plane maker for the fifth consecutive year.

Image Credits: Pexels

In 2023, Boeing delivered 528 aircraft and secured 1,314 net new orders, a notable improvement from the previous year. 

The US company faced challenges, such as the fallout from an incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, which experienced a fuselage panel loss mid-air last week.

Boeing's delivery highlights include 396 narrowbody 737 jets, meeting the revised goal after a manufacturing flaw affected production. The company also successfully delivered 73 787 Dreamliners, achieving its target range of 70 to 80 aircraft.

While Boeing's figures are commendable, Airbus is anticipated to outpace its competitor in both orders and deliveries, having broken industry records for gross and net orders in 2023. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Based on January-November data, Airbus maintains its position as the top plane maker for the fifth consecutive year.

Boeing's market share against Airbus remains at 42 per cent, compared to 50 per cent before the 2019 grounding crisis of MAX jets. 

Boeing secured 1,456 gross orders in 2023, with an adjusted net order count of 1,576. The company is set to unveil its fourth-quarter results and new goals for 2024 on January 31, while Airbus is expected to announce its orders and deliveries on Thursday."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

