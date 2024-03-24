×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Bosch, Samsung compete for Johnson Controls' HVAC assets

While Bosch, Lennox, and Samsung are among the frontrunners, additional bidders may emerge, and any potential deal is still several months away.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bosch
Bosch | Image:Bosch
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HVAC Assets in focus: Industrial giants Robert Bosch GmbH, Lennox International, and Samsung Electronics are reportedly in contention to acquire heating and ventilation assets valued at over $6 billion from Johnson Controls International, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Johnson Controls, based in Milwaukee, has been collaborating with advisors to offload its residential and light commercial businesses, including its US operations and a 60 per cent stake in an air-conditioning venture with Japan's Hitachi called Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, sources disclosed on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

Advertisement

While Bosch, Lennox, and Samsung are among the frontrunners, additional bidders may emerge, and any potential deal is still several months away, the sources cautioned.

In response to inquiries, a spokesperson for Johnson Controls reiterated the company's commitment to streamlining its operations and maximising value for shareholders. The spokesperson stressed the company's ongoing evaluation of its portfolio to align with its transformation into a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings.

Advertisement

Representatives for Bosch, Lennox, and Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Johnson Controls has been actively divesting non-core businesses as part of its strategic realignment efforts. Established in 1885, the company manufactures a diverse range of appliances and equipment for commercial buildings, as well as home comfort appliances. 

Advertisement

Its offerings include electronic systems for various sectors such as ventilation, security, and fire detection.

Despite challenges, Johnson Controls' shares have experienced a modest rise of about 12 per cent since the beginning of the year, closing at $63.75 on Friday and boasting a market capitalisation of approximately $43 billion.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

a minute ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

2 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

4 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

10 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

13 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

13 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

14 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

14 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

17 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

17 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

17 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

18 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

19 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

20 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo