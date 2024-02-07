Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

China expands access to loans for real estate developers

The real estate sector in China has been grappling with a wave of defaults from developers, with China Evergrande, burdened by over $300 billion in debts.

Business Desk
Commercial real estate
Commercial real estate | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The People's Bank of China, along with the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the Finance Ministry, has introduced new measures aimed at expanding access to commercial bank loans for property developers. The move comes as part of Beijing's broader efforts to stabilise financial markets and bolster the economy.

The newly implemented policies permit real estate firms to utilise bank loans secured against commercial properties, such as offices and shopping malls, to repay existing loans and bonds, as well as cover operational expenses. While these measures mark a significant shift, they do not signify a complete reversal of previous efforts to curb excessive borrowing and manage risks within the property industry.

Advertisement

The regulations outline specific limitations, prohibiting the use of bank loans for acquiring commercial or rental housing, initiating new construction projects, or purchasing land. Additionally, these loans are capped at 70 per cent of the appraised value of the collateral property and are generally expected to have a maximum duration of 10 years, with an absolute limit of 15 years. Stringent due diligence requirements for banks before and after issuing loans have also been emphasized to mitigate risks.

The real estate sector in China has been grappling with a wave of defaults from developers, with China Evergrande, burdened by over $300 billion in debts, being a prominent example. The recent measures indicate a renewed commitment by Chinese authorities to restore confidence in the economy and stimulate growth.

Advertisement

However, the overall impact of these rules on the property market remains uncertain. While the policies aim to provide crucial financial support to developers, challenges persist, including falling home sales and prices, which have dampened consumer spending. The property industry, a substantial contributor to China's business activity, faces the need for additional policy efforts to stabilize the market and foster recovery.

Economists at UBS acknowledge the significance of these measures but highlight the uncertainty surrounding the pace and scale of such loans.

Advertisement

(With AP inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info10 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement