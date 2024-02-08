English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

China regulator promises regulation 'with teeth and thorns' to defuse financial risk

China's financial regulator plans to increase punishment for financial crime

Business Desk
Chinese Yuan
Chinese Yuan | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Regulation: China's financial regulator plans to increase punishment for financial crimes and speed up the time it takes to prosecute them using regulation it calls "with teeth and thorns".

The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), established last year to oversee China's $57 trillion financial sector, said that the "approach would involve zero-tolerance for all illegal behaviour and a willingness to "punish the higher-ups, not just the subordinates".

Advertisement

The NFRA's vow of stricter regulation comes as national leaders attempt to revive the world's second-largest economy following its exit from three years of restrictive zero-COVID policies, while fending off potential financial risks from a prolonged property slump and 92 trillion yuan ($12.8 trillion) in local government debt.

Li Yunze, NFRA director, used the term "with teeth and thorns" last month in an interview with state news agency Xinhua to describe how the NFRA would implement the directions given during the Central Financial Work Conference, a key twice-a-decade financial policy meeting held last October.

Advertisement

The gathering, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, said China will guard against systemic risks, put all kinds of financial activities under supervision and set up a mechanism to resolve local debt risks and manage local government debt.

The NFRA further mentioned that the regulation and strict law enforcement will allow authorities to nip illegal activities in the bud and to catch small problems before they grow into a regional, or systemic risk.

Advertisement

"If law enforcement is not strict...illegal activities will be reinvented and banned repeatedly, and market chaos will continue to emerge in an endless stream, which may even lead to the phenomenon of 'bad money driving out good money', endangering financial order," it said.


(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement