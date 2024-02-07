English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

China turns to open-source chips amid escalating US export controls

Chinese investments in RISC-V projects have surged, with over $50 million allocated between 2018 and 2023.

Business Desk
Chip
Chip | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China chip woes: China's pursuit of technological independence has taken a notable turn with the development and adoption of open-source chips, particularly the RISC-V standard. This move comes amidst escalating US export controls and sanctions, prompting Beijing to seek alternatives to Western-dominated architectures like x86 and Arm.

Recent developments showcase China's strategic shift towards RISC-V, exemplified by the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Academy of Military Sciences' use of this open-source standard in high-performance chip designs for cloud computing and smart cars. 

Advertisement

RISC-V's open nature offers geopolitical neutrality, making it an attractive option for China as it navigates export restrictions imposed by the US and UK.

Chinese investments in RISC-V projects have surged, with over $50 million allocated between 2018 and 2023. This investment has led to breakthroughs in various sectors, including self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI), and data storage centres, signalling China's ambition to challenge the dominance of x86 and Arm architectures.

Advertisement

RISC-V's simplicity and energy efficiency have propelled its adoption in China, where over half of the global shipments of RISC-V chips originate. 

While RISC-V's market share remains modest compared to established architectures, its potential to disrupt the semiconductor landscape is gaining traction.

Advertisement

China's interest in RISC-V extends beyond civilian applications, with military-affiliated institutions actively promoting and developing RISC-V technologies. 

Institutes such as the National University of Defense Technology and Peng Cheng Laboratory have filed patents and conducted research, indicating the strategic significance of RISC-V in China's defence technology landscape.

Advertisement

Despite its promise, RISC-V faces challenges in breaking the dominance of x86 and Arm architectures. 

However, its low cost, customizability, and energy efficiency have garnered attention from chipmakers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), underscoring RISC-V's growing relevance in the global semiconductor industry.

Advertisement

As China accelerates its efforts to achieve technological self-sufficiency, RISC-V emerges as a pivotal component of its strategy to reduce dependence on Western technology and navigate escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement