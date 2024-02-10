English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Elon Musk's X enters sports betting space through partnership with BetMGM

BetMGM announced on Friday a collaboration with X to serve as the platform's exclusive provider of live sports betting odds.

Business Desk
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
Elon Musk | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

X enters sports betting: In a move just ahead of the Super Bowl kickoff, X, the social-media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, formerly known as Twitter, has ventured into the sports gambling arena with a new partnership.

BetMGM announced on Friday a collaboration with X to serve as the platform's exclusive provider of live sports betting odds. As part of the agreement, X will incorporate BetMGM's betting odds and branding, with each game linking directly to BetMGM's website and app for users to place wagers where permitted by law.

Advertisement

The integration allows X users in the US to access the latest betting odds on NFL pro football, with additional coverage expected to extend to major professional and college sports in the upcoming weeks. BetMGM stressed that the odds interface offers a seamless experience, enabling users to effortlessly transition to BetMGM's platform.

Advertisement

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "X is the centre of the sports world’s conversation... Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino echoed the sentiment, highlighting the platform's role as a hub for sports enthusiasts. She said, "Sports never sleep on X and now with our strategic partnership with BetMGM, fans are practically in the front row."

Advertisement

BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain, holds exclusive rights to MGM's US land-based and online sports betting, along with major tournament poker and online gaming businesses.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter, rebranded as X, has faced challenges since its completion in 2022. Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, has acknowledged overpaying for the platform and has implemented changes aligning with his vision of a "free speech" platform. However, X has encountered a decline in advertising revenue, attributed to concerns over hate speech and misinformation.

Advertisement

In response, Musk has proposed introducing a subscription model for X, aiming to combat issues like bot activity while preserving user engagement. The platform initiated tests to charge users a nominal fee for posting content.
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  2. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World30 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. NRI Who Picked Lottery Tickets with Kids' Birth Dates Wins Rs 33 Crore

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement