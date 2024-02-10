Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

European Commission to launch probe into TikTok: Report

Companies found in violation could face fines amounting to up to 6 per cent of their global revenue.

Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
EC to launch probe into TikTok: The European Commission is set to launch an inquiry into TikTok in the upcoming weeks due to concerns that the adjustments made by the company to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) of the bloc may not adequately safeguard underage users, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

TikTok, in response to inquiries about the Bloomberg report, stated that it has not been officially informed of any investigation by the European Commission and remains engaged in regular discussions with European Union authorities, as per a spokesperson's statement to Reuters. 

The EC opted not to provide a comment on the matter.

Bloomberg indicated that the investigation could potentially result in penalties for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company based in China, although the European Union may choose not to pursue the investigation further.

The Digital Services Act, which became effective in 2022, mandates that major online platforms and search engines take additional measures to combat illegal content and threats to public security. 

The legislation introduces fresh requirements regarding content moderation, user privacy, and transparency.

Companies found in violation could face fines amounting to up to 6 per cent of their global revenue.

The development marks the latest effort by the European Union to enforce regulatory measures aimed at addressing concerns related to online platforms and their impact on society.

The EU opened its first formal probe under the DSA last year into social media company X over suspected breaches partly relating to posts following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

