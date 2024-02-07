English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Evergrande's potential liquidation: Implications and potential scenarios

A major offshore bondholder group of China Evergrande is considering supporting a petition for the liquidation of the beleaguered developer.

Business Desk
China real estate
China real estate | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A major offshore bondholder group of China Evergrande is considering supporting a petition for the liquidation of the beleaguered developer in a Hong Kong court hearing scheduled for Monday, news agency Reuters reported.

The bondholder group, holding over $2 billion in offshore notes backed by Evergrande, backing a winding-up petition heightens the likelihood of an immediate liquidation order from the court, according to legal experts. Let's delve into what could unfold if the court orders Evergrande's liquidation and its potential repercussions.

Advertisement

Possible outcomes of a liquidation order

Appointment of liquidators: If a liquidation order is issued, provisional and then official liquidators would be appointed to take control of Evergrande's affairs and prepare for the sale of its assets to settle debts.

Advertisement

Debt restructuring proposal: Liquidators may propose a new debt restructuring plan to offshore creditors holding $23 billion of Evergrande's debt, exploring options if sufficient assets are identified or a potential investor emerges.

Investigation into company affairs: Liquidators would scrutinise Evergrande's operations, potentially referring any suspected misconduct by directors to Hong Kong prosecutors.

Advertisement

Potential appeal by Evergrande: While Evergrande could appeal a liquidation order, the liquidation process would continue during the appeal period.

Trading suspension uncertainty: The status of Evergrande shares remains uncertain post-liquidation. Listing rules typically require a company to demonstrate a viable business structure with adequate operations and asset values.

Advertisement

Debt recovery and main challenges

Estimated recovery rate: Evergrande previously cited a Deloitte analysis estimating a recovery rate of 3.4% if the developer undergoes liquidation. However, concerns have grown, and creditors now anticipate a recovery rate of less than 3% due to uncertainties surrounding Evergrande's legal and financial issues.

Advertisement

Bond valuations: Evergrande's dollar bonds were reportedly bid at around one cent on the dollar, reflecting pessimism among investors.

Asset situation: Most of Evergrande's assets have been sold or seized by creditors. The remaining units listed in Hong Kong, namely Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, face challenges in finding buyers.

Advertisement

Subsidiaries control: The liquidator, in the event of a liquidation order, could take control of Evergrande's subsidiaries in mainland China. However, the process might face challenges, particularly due to limitations in Guangzhou, Evergrande's base, which doesn't mutually recognize liquidation orders with Hong Kong.

Impact on China's property market

Market shockwaves: Evergrande's liquidation, given its colossal $240 billion in assets, would undoubtedly send shockwaves through already fragile capital markets.

Priority on home construction: Despite the upheaval, completing ongoing home construction projects would likely be a top priority for Evergrande, the real estate sector, and the government.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos15 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement