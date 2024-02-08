Advertisement

HP Enterprise to acquire Juniper Networks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is reportedly nearing a $13 billion deal to acquire Juniper Networks, a leading network gear manufacturer, as disclosed by an inside source to Reuters on Monday.

Image Credits: Pixabay

An official announcement of the acquisition could be made as early as this week, with HPE aiming to strengthen its position in the technology industry, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The potential deal is seen as a strategic move to enhance HPE's AI offerings, as reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day.

Notably, HPE's stock experienced a 7.7 per cent decline, while Juniper Networks saw a 21 per cent surge in extended trading.

The acquisition aligns with HPE's focus on advancing its capabilities in AI, a move highlighted by the company's introduction of a cloud computing service tailored for AI systems, similar to the technology employed by ChatGPT.

Juniper Networks, known for its high-performance network and service solutions, encompasses a range of offerings, including routing, switching, Wi-Fi technology, network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies.

As of now, HPE has refrained from commenting on the Wall Street Journal report, and Juniper Networks has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment.

(With Reuters Inputs)