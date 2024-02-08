English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Japan's Suzuki to invest $4 billion for second car plant in Gujarat

The planned investments are expected to elevate Suzuki's annual production capacity in Gujarat to 2 million units.

Business Desk
Suzuki to set up plant: Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor has announced that it will invest $4.21 billion to establish a second car manufacturing plant in Gujarat. 

The move is aimed at enhancing production capacity in one of Suzuki's crucial markets.

Additionally, Suzuki will allocate Rs 3,200 crore to introduce a new production line in an existing facility within the state, focusing on the expansion of its electric vehicle manufacturing. 

The Indian automotive market is vital for Suzuki, with its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki holding the position of the leading carmaker by sales. 

The planned investments are expected to elevate Suzuki's annual production capacity in Gujarat to 2 million units, according to a statement released by the company President, Toshihiro Suzuki, during Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

