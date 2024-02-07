Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

JGB yields surge to six-week high on speculation of BOJ stimulus exit

The five-year JGB yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.315 per cent, its highest level since December 12.

Business Desk
Japan
Japan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields surged to a six-week high as investors adjusted their positions in anticipation of a potential end to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) stimulus measures. The 10-year JGB yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 0.740 per cent, reaching its highest level since December 12. This uptick followed BOJ's decision to maintain stimulus settings, but market sentiment shifted after BOJ Chief Kazuo Ueda hinted at a gradual withdrawal from the negative interest-rate policy.

Shoki Omori, Chief Japan Desk Strategist at Mizuho Securities, noted that Ueda's comments created uncertainty, as it remains unclear whether interest rate hikes will continue after the removal of the negative interest-rate policy. Investors are reportedly eyeing a potential increase in 10-year yields to 1 per cent, but the market is grappling with determining the appropriate levels for 2- and 5-year yields.

Advertisement

The five-year JGB yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.315 per cent, its highest level since December 12, while the two-year yield eased slightly to 0.060 per cent, retracting from Wednesday's one-month peak of 0.065 per cent. Japanese yields faced additional upward pressure due to the overnight climb in US Treasury yields.

Simultaneously, a series of lackluster JGB auctions persisted, with the finance ministry's 40-year bond sale experiencing the lowest demand since August 2011, based on the bid-to-cover ratio. Consequently, the 40-year JGB yield increased by 2.5 basis points to 2.095 per cent, reaching its highest level since November 2. The 20-year yield surged by 4 basis points to 1.550 per cent, and the 30-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.825 per cent.

Advertisement

In the futures market, benchmark 10-year JGB futures declined by 0.17 yen to 145.99, reflecting the evolving dynamics in the bond market.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Feed This Fish-Friendly Diet To Your Pet To Keep Them Healthy

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. UPI Payment Failed? Several Banks' Servers Down, Transactions Hit

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Number of PSUs rise, profit jumps to Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement