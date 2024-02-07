Advertisement

Los Angeles Times layoff: The Los Angeles Times is set to undergo a notable round of layoffs affecting a considerable number of journalists, as revealed by the newspaper's guild on Thursday.

In response to this announcement, the guild declared its intention to organise a one-day walkout on Friday to protest the proposed layoffs.

Sources familiar with the matter, as reported separately by the Los Angeles Times, indicated that the layoffs could impact at least 100 journalists, constituting approximately 20 per cent of the newsroom. This strategic move is aimed at addressing the newspaper's financial challenges.

The guild issued a statement urging the management to engage in meaningful discussions at the bargaining table and collaborate on a buyout plan.

The plan should transparently outline the targeted headcount or cost savings, and the guild stressed the importance of minimising layoffs while achieving the specified objectives.

According to the guild's statement to Reuters, the exact number of job cuts remains undisclosed by the management. The guild expressed frustration, stating, “Management has refused to say on the record what it is, which is part of why we’re walking out tomorrow.”

As of the time of this report, the Los Angeles Times has not responded to a Reuters request for comment on the matter. These anticipated job cuts follow the recent departure of the newspaper's executive editor, Kevin Merida, who stepped down from his role last week after serving for over two years.

(With Reuters Inputs)