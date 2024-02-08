Advertisement

Ground staff at Lufthansa, Germany's flagship airline, initiated a strike at major airports, intensifying tensions in ongoing wage negotiations and adding to the woes of travellers in Europe's largest economy, already grappling with disruptions in rail and public transport services.

The walkout, which began at 4 am local time and is slated to continue until 7:10 am on Thursday, is expected to impact approximately 100,000 passengers, according to Lufthansa. Frankfurt and Munich airports are particularly targeted by the Verdi union, with Lufthansa estimating that only 10-20 per cent of flights will operate at these hubs during the strike period. Additionally, Berlin, Hamburg, and Duesseldorf are also affected by the industrial action.

Verdi's demands centre on a major wage increase for around 25,000 employees, calling for a raise of 12.5 per cent or minimum of 500 euros ($537.00) per month over the course of a year. Furthermore, the union is seeking a one-time payment of 3,000 euros to counteract inflationary pressures.

This strike follows a series of nationwide labour disputes in recent weeks, encompassing air travel, railways, and public transit, exacerbating economic challenges and contributing to growing dissatisfaction with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's tripartite coalition government.

(With Reuters inputs)

