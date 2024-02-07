Advertisement

ABC appointment: Longtime media executive Kim Williams has been appointed as the next chairperson of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) by the Australian government.

Currently serving as the chair of the board of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, tasked with preserving Reuters news agency's independence, Williams will take over from Ita Buttrose after her five-year term concludes in March.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed confidence in Williams, highlighting his understanding of the ABC's role.

Williams, with a career spanning executive roles at News Corp Australia, Foxtel, Fox Studios Australia, and the Australian Film Commission, sees the ABC role as a "solemn responsibility" and pledges to uphold its charter.

His appointment comes amid scrutiny of ABC's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, with union members expressing a vote of no confidence in Managing Director David Anderson.

Williams stressed the importance of journalistic integrity, independence, and freedom from bias in ABC's reporting.

Thomson Reuters has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

(With Reuters Inputs)